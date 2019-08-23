MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 67-year-old man suffered significant injuries Thursday evening after his car collided with a train in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on McQuade Road in Lakewood Township, about 20 miles north of Duluth on the North Shore.
Investigators say Kurt Vanhala, of Duluth, failed to yield to the train, and the locomotive slammed into the side of his vehicle. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
Emergency crews brought Vanhala, the only person in the car, to Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth. Authorities said his condition was unknown.
The train Vanahala collided with was a North Shore Scenic Railroad train, which was carrying passengers. None were hurt.
The train sustained minor damage. Vanhala’s car was totaled.
