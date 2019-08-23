MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Along with an underwater restaurant in Norway and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, a south Minneapolis restaurant that specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches is one of the world’s greatest places.
That’s according to TIME magazine, which placed the Hiawatha neighborhood restaurant All Square on its list of the 100 Greatest Places of 2019. The reason why isn’t because All Square makes a mean grilled cheese.
It’s people making the sandwiches that stand out.
All Square employs people who were formerly incarcerated and helps them develop skills to get a firm foothold on life outside of prison, which often presents barriers to jobs and affordable housing.
The restaurant has been open for nearly a year, and its employees go through a 12-month training program, helping them to develop their ideas and reach their goals – whether it be starting a business or pursuing higher education.
As highlighted in TIME: “Fellows work at least 30 hours a week at the shop, training in everything from wellness to social media. They devote 10 to 15 more hours to learning critical skills like résumé writing and personal finance. The program, designed to develop real-world experience and sterling references, recently graduated 11 fellows in its first class.”
After being listed as one of the greatest places on the planet, those behind All Square posted to Facebook, explaining why they think they indeed deserve the title. One of the reasons was because of the support they receive from organizations and individuals in the Twin Cities.
“Thank you to all of you who made making this list possible,” they wrote.
You must log in to post a comment.