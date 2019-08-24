EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Now that we’re approaching fall, we’re mentally preparing for football. But we can’t forget about the other sports.

Eagan High School Volleyball finished as runner-up in last season’s state tournament. This season, the Wildcats have put that behind them.

WCCO visited the team earlier this week and all they want to do is chase excellence. They’re not concerned about last season.

Ask Eagan Volleyball about how they’re approaching the season and this is what they’ll tell you.

“This team is totally different than last year’s, but there’s one thing that always stays the same– and that’s Eagan volleyball,” captain and junior setter Kennedi Orr said.

No matter who’s on the roster, the camaraderie is there.

“To start off with, it’s our chemistry– just some of my best friends there,” captain and defense player Kaylyn Madison said.

The Wildcats are focused on the work they do.

If there’s one thing to learn from the Eagan Wildcats, it’s that your work habits should stay exactly the same, win or lose.

“Every single rep is going to make us better and since high school season is so short, you have to work for every rep and I think all of us know that,” Orr said.

The team doesn’t pursue wins– they chase improvement.

“Our work ethic is big. Our competitiveness is even bigger,” Madison said. “Just that willing to win and just that willingness to work, is what I think is what should be known about this team.”