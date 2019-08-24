Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair! Here are links to everything that Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered this week on WCCO Saturday Morning.
Minnesota Disc Dog Club at the Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota 4H Dog Agility Competition at the Minnesota State Fair
Amateur Talent Contest at the Minnesota State Fair
Timberworks Lumberjack Show at the Minnesota State Fair
Livee: How to Eat Healthy at State Fair
