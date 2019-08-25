Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women are recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis.
Police say the first victim was located just after 2 a.m. in the area of 21st Avenue North and Elliot Avenue South. Officers treated the victim at the scene until she was transported by ambulance to HCMC.
While at the scene, officers learned another woman with a gunshot wound had arrived to HCMC. Authorities are investigating whether the two shootings are related.
Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
