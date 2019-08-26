MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High angling pressure and catch rates have prompted officials to close walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake in early September, according to the Minnesota DNR.
The Minnesota DNR says walleye fishing will close Friday, Sept. 6 so that state anglers will not exceed a safe walleye harvest level.
“We’re glad anglers had the opportunity to harvest walleye in May and fish for walleye through much of the open water season,” said Brad Parsons, fisheries chief for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Because angling pressure and walleye catch rates were high, the coming closure is necessary to stay within established limits.”
Starting Sept. 6 at 12:01 a.m. anglers will not be able to target walleye on the lake, but can fish for other species and use live bait.
The DNR says walleye regulations on Mille Lacs Lake for the winter of 2019-2020 will be announced in November after data from fall walleye assessments are available. Those regulations will become effective on Sunday, Dec. 1.
