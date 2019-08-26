Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Want to work in the airport’s new food court? A job fair will be held Tuesday.
About 200 people with customer service and hospitality experience are needed to work in the restaurants at MSP Airport. Open positions include crew members, supervisors and baristas.
Hiring restaurants include Shake Shack, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Auntie Ann’s Pretzels, Firehouse Subs, PinKU Japanese Street Food, and Starbucks.
The job fair is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crowne Plaza AiRE in Bloomington.
