MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was bound to happen sooner or later, but Monday’s looking like a rainy washout at the Minnesota State Fair.
What’s more, the southeastern corner of the state is under a marginal severe weather threat, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of the state could see in excess of an inch of rain on Monday, according to WCCO weather reporter Katie Steiner.
The rain should affect the Twin Cities portion of Minnesota late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures should hold at a high of about 70 degrees.
Overnight into Tuesday could bring another chance for rain showers, as well.
