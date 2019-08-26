MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Monday it will offer a new resource center to educate the public about Chronic Wasting Disease.
The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy launched the CIDRP CWD Resource Center online in hopes of teaching the public, hunters, medical and public health communities, wildlife scientists and elected officials about the disease that affects deer, elk, reindeer and moose. CWD has been confirmed in at least 26 states.
The resource center has the most current information on prevention, research and policy, and also offers a newsletter covering major new findings related to CWD.
The CIDRP says although the disease has not yet been found to cause infection in humans, people should not consume CWD-infected meat.
