MADISON, Wis. (AP/WCCO) — Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who represents northern Wisconsin in Congress, is resigning next month.

Duffy posted on his Facebook page Monday that he is resigning on Sept. 23 to spend more time with his family. Duffy says that he recently learned that his ninth child due in October has a heart condition and “will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications.”

The 47-year-old Duffy was first elected to Congress in 2010. He has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and has also been widely mentioned as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate or governor in 2022.

The former cast member of MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” says he needs a “break from public service” in order to support his family.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will have to call a special election to fill the vacancy.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt issued the following statement:

“For the past eight years, Sean Duffy has served the people of Wisconsin’s seventh congressional district with dedication, honor, and an interminable love for our State and its people. Sean has always been a great friend of the Party and an exceptional proponent of our conservative ideals. We are extremely grateful for his years of service and friendship. I, along with everyone at the Republican Party of Wisconsin, will be keeping Sean, Rachel, and the rest of the Duffy family in our thoughts and prayers as they make this difficult transition and prepare for the arrival of the newest member of their family.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)