By Pat Kessler
Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the main reasons people flock the Minnesota State Fair is to eat — and many vendors bring in big bucks feeding us.

The fair puts together a top 10 list every year. Here are the total gross revenues in 2018 before expenses.

10. Giggles’ Campfire Grill (Home of the Duck Drummies): $555,611.

9. Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds : $613,449.

8. Carousel Barbeque: $654,288.

7. The Blue Barn: $687,610.

6. Preferred Pickle: $750,937.

One of the biggest changes to the top 10 list in the last few years is how fast the fast food revenues went up. For the first time, five food vendors are in the million dollar club.

5. Fresh French Fries: $1,022,857.

4. The Corn Roast: 1,041,010.

3. The Midwest Dairy Association’s All You Can Drink Milk Booth: $1,080,042.

2. Mouth Trap Cheese Curds: $1,355,024.

1. Sweet Martha’s Cookies: $4,734,587.

Pat Kessler

