



A member of the Minnesota House of Representatives has been removed from the Public Safety and Judiciary Committee stemming from an incident this spring in which he was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The removal comes after Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was accused of refusing to leave a St. Paul hospital where he was taken after allegedly causing a ruckus at a hotel bar in May.

The initial statement released by Sgt. Mike Ernster said that when officers checked on Grossell after he was escorted to his room, they found he could not answer basic questions and could not care for himself. Authorities then called paramedics, who took him to a hospital.

After he was cleared by hospital staff, they said he refused to leave. He was then booked into the Ramsey County Jail for trespassing and was released a few hours later.

In a letter sent to Grossell Wednesday, Hortman said she decided to remove him from his position on the committee due to comments made during the incident in which the police report states Grossell said “it will be hell to pay” for the arrest. Hortman stated the comments were a “threat to law enforcement” and “an abuse of office.”

Grossell released a statement after his removal saying, “I have worked since the night of the incident to personally apologize to those involved, make amends, and complete the legal process. Despite Speaker Hortman’s efforts to remove law enforcement voices from the Public Safety Committee, I will continue to focus on efforts to make our communities safer and support the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line each day to protect Minnesotans.”

Grossell is a a retired Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy.