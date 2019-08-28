Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Walmart says it’s closing its St. Paul store on University Avenue next month.
“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close the Walmart Supercenter at 1450 University Ave. W in Saint Paul,” Walmart spokesperson Tiffany Wilson said. “The decision is based on several factors including the store’s overall performance.”
The store will remain open through September 20, but the pharmacy will close after Sept. 13.
According to Wilson, Walmart’s pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other locations.
