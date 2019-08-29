MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One lucky fairgoer purchased a $100,000 winning ticket at the Minnesota Lottery booth, officials say.
Right now, if you buy $20 dollars’ worth of scratch-offs or lottery products at the fair, you get a Vikings shirt. The winner bought the ticket package for the free shirt but got so much more.
This $100,000 prize is actually the biggest lottery winner the State Fair has had.
“We’ve had some other pretty big winners, I think we gave away a car here one year. I believe we had a $75,000 winner, but certainly, a hundred thousand dollars is the biggest winner we’ve had so far,” said Adam Prock, executive director of the Minnesota Lottery.
The Minnesota Lottery booth is located on the corner of Judson and Nelson, across from the Miracle of Birth Center.
