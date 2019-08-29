



– While an education report released Thursday shows achievement gaps persisting in Minnesota, it also highlights the highest four-year graduation rate on record.

Mary Cathryn Ricker, Department of Education commissioner called the State of Our Students report ‘promising.’ The report is a compilation of data, including information regarding student diversity, achievement, experiences and attendance rates.

“By looking at a broader collection of data side-by-side, we can easily see the many things we have to celebrate about our students and the best strategies to support them to reach their full potential,” Ricker said. “My promise to our students is to continue seeing their strengths, persist alongside them and tackle the barriers that stand in their way.”

According to the report, 83.2% of all Minnesota students graduated high school in four years last year. The report also shows this year’s math achievement rates dipped slightly for all students, and reading achievement rates held steady. The reading achievement rate is about 58% and the math achievement rate is just below 54%.

Ricker says work needs to be done to close gaps between student groups.

“Minnesota students face gaps in learning, housing, household income, health and more. That’s why I’m committed to finding ways to serve the whole child, so all children have the support they need to succeed in the classroom,” Ricker said.

The report also finds the number of American Indian students taking the ACT has more than doubled since 2014, ACT participation increased 70% for black students between 2014 and 2018 and 76.3% of Hispanic students graduated high school in seven years.

The Minnesota Report Card was also released Thursday. To see a report card for your school, visit the Minnesota Department of Education website.