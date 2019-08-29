Local officials will step up patrols along Highway 13 as part of a collaborated effort to address reckless driving in the area.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Prior Lake Police Department will patrol along County Road 21 and County Road 42. Between September 3rd and September 16th, drivers will see extra enforcement and digital message signs along their route.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, drivers misuse the turn lanes as bypass lanes, causing dangerous encounters with pedestrians crossing at intersections.
“Community members have expressed much concern about motorists violating traffic laws on this stretch of roadway,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. As children return back to school, he encouraged drivers to review the rules of the road.
