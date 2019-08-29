Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead after a police chase Thursday in Owatonna.
Police say officers were called to 21st Street Northwest at about 11:40 a.m. on a report of a man beating up a woman. The attacker got into a vehicle with another person and left the scene before police arrived.
Officers soon saw the vehicle near Interstate 35 on 26th Avenue Northwest and tried to get the suspect to pull over. Instead, he fled onto the interstate.
After a brief, high-speed chase, the suspect exited onto West Bridge Street and struck a post. Both occupants of the vehicle were killed.
Police did not confirm if one of the passengers was the woman who was attacked. The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation.
