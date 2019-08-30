MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people who died Thursday after a police chase in Owatonna have been identified.
Louis Duane Bennett, 42, of Owatonna, and Sauda Abubakar Maani, 24, of Rochester, died after a brief, high-speed chase when their vehicle exited onto West Bridge Street and struck a post.
Police say officers were called to 21st Street Northwest at about 11:40 a.m. on a report of a man beating up a woman. The attacker got into a vehicle with another person and left the scene before police arrived.
Officers soon saw the vehicle near Interstate 35 on 26th Avenue Northwest and tried to get the driver, identified as Bennett, to pull over. Instead, he fled onto the interstate.
Police did not confirm if one of the passengers was the woman who was attacked. The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation.
