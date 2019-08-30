Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified a 16-year-old boy who died Thursday afternoon in a Winona County crash. Two others were injured.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Highway 74 at County Road 39 in Elba Township.
Investigators say Elliot Michael Swart, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, didn’t stop at a stop sign while traveling eastbound on CR 39. A pickup truck heading southbound on Hwy. 74 struck the Toyota in the intersection.
Swart, who is from Eyota, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup truck and one of his passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Three other passengers, ranging in age from 10 to 15, were not hurt.
