MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Though the average temperature for Aug. 31 is 78 degrees, the temperature isn’t expected to even hit 70 on Saturday.
In the morning, it was hard to find someone sitting outside near Lake Harriet who wasn’t wearing a jacket or sweatshirt.
“We’re not ready. Even though I have a jacket on, I’m not ready. Where are my turtlenecks?” Cassie Bunker said.
She and her husband, Mark, were out walking the dog and noticed the crisper air. Mark likes fall, but isn’t really ready for what comes after it.
“I’m not ready for another winter like we had, though. That’s the only depressing thing about fall. Even though we love winter, we really hate it sometimes, too,” Mark said.
Though temperatures will remain in the 70s Sunday, things will warm up on Labor Day with a chance of evening storms.
