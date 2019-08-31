Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after police responded to a domestic assault and weapons call in the 5000 block of Halifax Avenue Saturday. Around 4:15 p.m. officers and the man struggled and the man was shot by officers, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
One officer received an abrasion to their arm, police said. All officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the scene.
Involved officers have been placed on standard administrative leave, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.