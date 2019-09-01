  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police were called to the 400 block of Maria Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, two individuals were injured.

One victim is a 6-year-old girl struck in the back of the head, but police are not sure if it is by a bullet, a bullet fragment, or glass. The child suffered concerning a brain bleed, St. Paul police said.

The other victim is a 36-year-old woman who was shot in the forearm. Police said she sustained non-life threatening injures.

Both were taken to the hospital. Police are investigating and it is unclear whether the victims were parked or in a moving vehicle. No vehicle description or suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Police note this shooting pushes the number of people shot in the city to over 100.

 

 

