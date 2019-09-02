Comments
EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle in Edina Saturday night.
The State Patrol says a preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 62 near France Avenue just before 11 p.m.
Authorities say the man was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control and crash into a guard rail.
On Monday morning, he was identified as Jensen Matthew Schuveiller, of Richfield.
Investigators say that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
