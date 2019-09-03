MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers in St. Paul respond to a chaotic scene late Monday night as the Minnesota State Fair came to a close.

Police are investigating a crash and shootings outside the fair’s main gates.

The first call came in just after 10 p.m. Police say a 19-year-old woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West.

Witnesses reported a fight in the area just before the woman was hit. The driver stopped but left the scene after people began kicking and hitting his vehicle.

Police say he drove a short distance, pulled over, and called 911. The woman hit is in critical condition.

A short time later, police say they heard gunfire.

About a block south of the crash scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Two others with gunshot wounds showed up to area hospitals not long after.

“There’s a lot of people in that area,” said Steve Linders, with St. Paul police. “This was incredibly dangerous. It was shockingly brazen, audacious isn’t even a strong enough word. It was dangerous and we’re lucky more people weren’t injured or killed.”

All three people shot are expected to be OK. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Paul police.