Filed Under:Palisades State Park, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman was rescued after she fell 80 feet from a cliff into water in South Dakota’s Palisades State Park.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police they saw the 28-year-old woman hit the side of the cliff several times before entering the water.

Crews were able to locate the woman and pull her to safety. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

