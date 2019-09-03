Comments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman was rescued after she fell 80 feet from a cliff into water in South Dakota’s Palisades State Park.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police they saw the 28-year-old woman hit the side of the cliff several times before entering the water.
Crews were able to locate the woman and pull her to safety. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
