Authorities determined the cause of the incident as accidental.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition at a St. Paul hospital after he was struck by a lawn mower.
According to police in Madelia, an officer responded to the incident on the 500 block of 1st Street Southwest in Madelia just after noon on Monday.
When the police officer on duty arrived, he found a father holding the boy with critical injuries.
“Based on the nature of the injuries, the officer made a determination to immediately transport the father and child to the Madelia Community Hospital where they arrived within four minutes of the original call,” Madelia police said.
The boy is currently listed in critical condition.
