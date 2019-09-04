MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lizzo, the R&B singer and rapper whose rise to fame started when she lived in Minnesota, has reached the top of the singles charts for the first time. And it only took about two years to get there.
Her single “Truth Hurts” just reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, beating out the previous week’s chart-toppers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello with “Señorita.”
“Truth Hurts” was released as a single in September 2017, but started catching fire after it was included in the Netflix film “Someone Great.”
Billboard reports the song has completed “a lengthy journey to the top of the Hot 100, beyond its 17 total chart weeks, dating to its No. 50 debut on the May 18 ranking.” It was ranked third last week, pushed to the top thanks to its inclusion in a live performance by Lizzo at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Lizzo’s brand of positive body image mixed with sensuality and in-your-face lyrics are also resonating with fans.
The 31-year-old recently posted photos on her instagram account that showed Beyoncé getting down at one of her concerts.
Lizzo has three songs total on the Hot 100 list.
Following a summer in which Lil Nax X’s “Old Town Road” dominated the Billboard chart’s top spot for a record-breaking 19 weeks, the last three weeks have seen three different songs reach #1, including Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”
