MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says that 132 people were killed on state roads during what they call the “100 deadliest days,” stretching from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
The State Patrol says 57 percent of the traffic fatalities so far this year happened during this time period.
Compared to the 44 deaths that were alcohol-related in 2018, this summer saw 32 deaths that were attributable to alcohol.
However, enforcement officers served 7,773 DWIs during the summer months this year, compared to 7,050 the previous year.
While the “hands free” law went into effect in August, 10 of the 132 deaths were reported to be the result of distraction.
