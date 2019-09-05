MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family is suing the Lakeville School District for at least $10 million after they say their daughter suffered permanent brain damage at school.
The lawsuit claims the 14-year-old girl had an asthma attack at Donald J. McGuire Middle School in April.
Her parents say the school nurse didn’t follow specific instructions from the girl’s doctor, and told the eighth grader to go to gym class. The girl passed out, and was without oxygen for 30 minutes.
Her family says she’s in a vegetative state and will need around-the-clock care for the rest of her life. They’re asking for a jury trial and compensation to cover the costs.
The school district sent WCCO a statement denying responsibility for the girl’s injuries:
Lakeville Area Schools are deeply saddened by the medical incident regarding one of our students last April. We express our deepest sympathy for the student and family. The district takes student health seriously and abides by medical protocols and emergency response procedures. It is our position that the Lakeville Area Schools are not responsible for the injuries outlined in the complaint.