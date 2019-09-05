Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Central Minnesota firefighters say they had to use “some good old fashioned muscle” Wednesday to pull horses out of a swamp where the animals were stuck neck-deep in the muck.
The Isanti Fire District posted on Facebook about the incident, saying that two horses got their legs stuck in a swamp at Wayside Prairie Park, in rural Bradford Township.
Due to the remoteness of the area, firefighters were forced to improvise, the post says. What they came up with was simple: Use wide straps to yank the animals out of the swamp.
Firefighters, a crew from Isanti County Safety and Rescue and neighborhood horse enthusiasts helped in the pulling effort.
Both horses were able to walk back home with their owners.
“Now we may need to request some help with ideas of how to get the swamp smell out of our boots?” the fire district joked.
