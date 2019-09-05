SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warning for Cass and Crow Wing counties until 8:15 a.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz says he’s going to deliver on a campaign promise he made to his son.

Walz, a Democrat, promised his son, Gus, that if he won the race for governor he’d get the family a dog.

While he won the race nearly a year ago, he’s now ready to deliver.

On Thursday, the family’s new pet is expected to make its debut at a press conference at the governor’s residence, where the animal will be a “special guest.”

The breed of the dog remains unknown.

Comments