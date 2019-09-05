Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz says he’s going to deliver on a campaign promise he made to his son.
Walz, a Democrat, promised his son, Gus, that if he won the race for governor he’d get the family a dog.
While he won the race nearly a year ago, he’s now ready to deliver.
On Thursday, the family’s new pet is expected to make its debut at a press conference at the governor’s residence, where the animal will be a “special guest.”
The breed of the dog remains unknown.
