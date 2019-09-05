



— A 62-year-old Roseville man was charged Thursday for his involvement in a crash that killed two pedestrians eight months ago.

Police identified Ronald Andrew Jacobson Jr. as the second driver involved, and he is accused of not stopping at the scene of the deadly crash.

Investigators say after a pickup truck struck two pedestrians in January, at least one of them was likely struck by a second vehicle. The pickup truck driver stopped. Jacobson fled the scene.

Meredith Aikens, 45, and Robert Buxton, 47, died while crossing Larpenteur Avenue at Woodbridge Court.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police Jacobson’s vehicle collided with and dragged Aikens down the road after she was struck by the truck. Jacobson later told investigators he was on his way home after drinking at a bar on Rice Street when he hit something hard that ripped off his exhaust pipe. He reportedly told police he did not stop at the scene because he was “in the bag.”

Two days after the crash, police watched Jacobson get in his car and leave the parking lot of the same Rice Street bar. They stopped him for equipment and moving violations and arrested him for driving under the influence. Police say the vehicle had a damaged air dam, a loud exhaust and a blood-like substance near the rear bumper. Testing confirmed Jacobson had run over Aikens.

Surveillance video from the bar for Jan. 3, the night of the crash, showed Jacobson at the bar and police confirmed he drank 10 bottles of beer before leaving.

Court documents state Jacobson allegedly admitted he did not stop at the scene and never called and informed police that his car was involved in the crash.