SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warning for Aitkin and Carlton counties until 10:30 a.m.
Filed Under:Chores


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chores. Many hate them, most do them. But some chores are more hated than others, and a new survey reveals which ones people fight over the most.

The survey shows washing the dishes and cleaning the kitchen are regarded as the worst of all chores.

That’s followed up by doing laundry, cleaning the bathroom, sweeping and vacuuming.

Rounding out the top five are cooking meals and grocery shopping.

The Yelp survey also found that one in five people said they’d give up sex forever if it meant they didn’t have to do chores any longer.

