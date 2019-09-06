  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to be a busy weekend for road construction in the Twin Cities, with projects necessitating closures on stretches such as Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul and Interstate 494 between Bloomington and Mendota Heights.

However, travelers will find one fewer closure this weekend than originally planned.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that their crews were able to complete work on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W that they intended to close this weekend.

The closure would’ve stretched from Interstate 94 to Highway 62 overnight Friday into Saturday.

As such, the stretch will stay open, creating one fewer headache for Twin Cities drivers this weekend.

