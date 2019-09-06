MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former western Wisconsin health teacher Talia Warner, 23, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, a teacher and a students at Somerset High School alerted district officials about a sexual relationship between Warner and a sophomore boy.
The victim initially denied the allegations when interviewed by school officials, but later admitted to police in three interviews that Warner engaged in a sexual activity with him between October and December of 2018. The activities included explicit Snapchat messages, photos and videos sent by Warner.
The inappropriate relationship culminated in a sexual encounter at Warner’s residence in mid December of 2018.
Somerset School District officials said Warner was put on leave during an investigation in early 2019, and she resigned her position in mid February.
Warner, from Lake Elmo, Minnesota, is charged with seven crimes, including second-degree child sexual assault, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.
She could face more than a century in prison if convicted on all charges.