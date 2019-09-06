  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Careers, Jobs, Salary


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fewer than half of Americans are satisfied with their pay.

Staffing firm Robert Half surveyed nearly 4,000 workers across the country and found 82% said they feel well-informed about what they should be making.

But only 47% say they are adequately paid.

Many check their salary against market rates through online resources or job postings, while others compare notes with co-workers.

Comments