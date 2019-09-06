Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fewer than half of Americans are satisfied with their pay.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fewer than half of Americans are satisfied with their pay.
Staffing firm Robert Half surveyed nearly 4,000 workers across the country and found 82% said they feel well-informed about what they should be making.
But only 47% say they are adequately paid.
Many check their salary against market rates through online resources or job postings, while others compare notes with co-workers.
You must log in to post a comment.