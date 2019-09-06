MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first known death associated with vaping.
The health department said that patient, who was not identified by name, had a “history of underlying lung disease and was hospitalized with a severe lung injury that progressed to include other conditions.”
Investigators said that the lung injury was associated with vaping illicit THC products.
The person was over 65 years old, and died in August after a long hospitalization.
There have so far been 17 cases the health department has classified as either confirmed or probably cases of vape-related lung problems, with another 15 cases still under investigation.
“One death from this outbreak is one death too many,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “We are working with our partners around the state and the nation to find out everything we can as quickly as we can to prevent additional illnesses and deaths.”
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday also announced a death due to severe lung injury linked to vaping. There were also deaths reported in Illinois and Oregon.
