ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – If you’re heading to the Twin Cities this weekend, have patience. Big events and blocked roads are creating prime conditions for some serious traffic headaches in St. Paul.

More than 100,000 people are expected to show up at Harriet Island Saturday for Red Bull’s Flugtag event. Baseball, soccer and a country superstar promise to draw in thousands more.

“We start out in the morning at 10:30 a.m. when the gates open for Flugtag,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

The first team takes flight at noon during Red Bull’s Flugtag on Harriet Island Park.

“That transitions into a street party on West 7th Street,” Ernster said.

Around 2 p.m., West 7th between Walnut Street and Kellogg Boulevard will be closed to accommodate the thousands expected to party until 11 p.m.

Metro Transit is partnering with the event. Extra buses will be on hand and free rides are available if you have a ticket to the event.

“If you have a downloadable pass, you just put it on your phone and print it out, you show it to the operator, show it to the officers who might be checking fares on the trains and you’re going to be okay,” said Howie Padilla, with Metro Transit.

Big crowds also come in the evening.

“We have a concert that begins at the Xcel at 7 p.m. that evening,” Ernster said.

There is a Thomas Rhett concert at Xcel, St. Paul Saints begin playoff baseball at CHS field and the Minnesota United grace the soccer pitch at Allianz Field – all beginning at 7 p.m.

People are encouraged to carpool or download an all-day ride on Metro Transit because Interstate 94 eastbound will be closed from 280 to Western Avenue.

“We will have more than half of our officers in the St. Paul Police Department working,” Ernster said.

More than 230 officers will work all the events during the morning and evening hours. St. Paul police are also partnering with local, state and federal partners including the Coast Guard since Flugtag happens on the Mississippi River.

Organizers are asking people to be patient and enjoy the day. St. Paul Police are asking people out and about to stay vigilant. If you see something, say something. It takes all eyes and ears to make for safe events across the city.