MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) – Security services at Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear plant will soon return to normal after a weeklong labor dispute between a sub-contractor and about 30 shift leaders.
Overnight, the two sides agreed to what workers say is a fair deal.
“We’ve conducted a survey vote on the offer, which we’re very confident is going to pass,” said Josh Haider, United Security Professionals Local 2 president.
Members with Local 2 were locked out last Saturday when a labor contract expired. They were at odds with employer G4S, a London security firm. Xcel contracts with G4S to supply all security guards at the nuclear plant.
When talks broke down with the union over demands to switch to a different health plan and slash the company’s premium contributions, it locked out workers. Union leaders credit the negative publicity for getting talks going again.
Over the dispute period, replacement workers provided security at the plant.
Xcel was not involved, other than perhaps urging G4S to get it resolved. The deal is tentative and must be voted on in the next 16 days. Until then, the security shift leaders will return to the plant Monday morning.
