APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A driver’s education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement.

Seventy-four-year-old Charles Rodgers pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson.

No sentencing date has been set.

