Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sunday morning shooting left one man dead in north Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:45 a.m. on the 3800 block of Lyndale Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s had died from his injury.
Police are interviewing individuals who were also at the residence, but they do not have anyone in custody at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.
You must log in to post a comment.