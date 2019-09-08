Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles signed a multi-year extension with the Minnesota Lynx, the team announced Sunday.
Per team policy, the exact details of Fowles’ contract were not released.
Fowles was named MVP in both the 2015 and 2017 WNBA Finals and was the WNBA MVP in 2017. She is also a a three-time Olympian and ranks second all-time in rebounds. She made her sixth All-Star Game appearance in 2019.
Minnesota plays Los Angeles Sunday in the team’s last regular season game.
You must log in to post a comment.