



– Fire destroyed a historic synagogue in Duluth early Monday morning.

Flames were shooting from the Adas Israel Congregation around 2:30 a.m. On Monday afternoon, firefighters were still on scene putting out hot spots. One firefighter was hurt but will be ok.

It is a small but historic synagogue, just one of two serving Duluth’s Jewish community. As members scramble to find another place to worship, how and why this fire began remains a mystery.

As local and federal investigators probe for a cause, congregants gathered whatever valuables the fire spared.

“It’s shocking – that’s all I can say. It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Phillip Sher, fifth-generation Adas Israel member.

Recovering Torah scrolls and synagogue records was top of mind.

“They’re trying their best to try to at least retrieve some of the synagogue files like death records, birth records, things like that because you can’t replace them,” Sher said.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the east end. How it started is unclear. While there were no threats against the synagogue, nothing is been ruled out.

“We have no found any signs of accelerant,” said John Krizaj, with the Duluth Fire Department.

They were still dousing hotspots after lunch.

“The one silver lining in this whole tragedy is I’ve been receiving phone calls from people in Twin Cities, people I know out east and many, many rabbis have reached out to say, ‘How can I help?” said Rabbi Mendy Ross, with Chabad of Duluth.

The more than century-old structure was insured, but it’s unclear if the congregation of just 60 members can survive.

“We’re gonna try our best to help them rebuild and get back on their feet,” Ross said.

For now, members will likely worship at Temple Israel with a future still very much in doubt.