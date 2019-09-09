COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 45-year-old woman is accused of stealing credit cards, cash and another person’s vehicle from a Coon Rapids YMCA in August.
Authorities say Jennifer Lynn Locascio went into at least two unlocked lockers at the YMCA on Springbrook Drive on Aug. 11, taking car keys from both of the lockers. The victims allege she then went into both vehicles, stealing purses, credit cards and cash. One of the victims also had her vehicle stolen from the parking lot.
Upon investigation, police found the victims’ credit cards had been used at a nearby Target store, where their cards were charged a total of $2,378. Authorities found surveillance footage from both the YMCA and Target showed Locascio entering both businesses, while the YMCA’s footage also showed Locascio leaving the gym and driving away in one of the victim’s cars.
Police later found the car abandoned in Fridley with a Starbucks cup left behind with the name “Jen” written on the side. Surveillance from Target showed Locascio at that Starbucks location.
Locascio allegedly then went on to spend another $1,219.20 at a Lino Lakes Kohl’s store.
Locascio is charged with one felony count of taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.
