SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Shakopee police say a suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the Minneapolis suburb Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Harrison Street. A man who was reportedly shot in the neck was taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.
Police say the suspect is custody and they do not have any other persons of interest.
No additional information was available.
Persons of interest are in custody. We are not actively looking for any other suspect(s). We have no reason to believe the public is at risk.
We have nothing further at this time.
— Shakopee Police (@ShakopeePD) September 10, 2019
