



The Ramsey County Attorney’s office says Cryer, from Eagan, is charged with five counts of second-degree assault in connection with the shooting on the early evening of September 1.

READ MORE: Gun Violence In St. Paul: 3 Killed In 9 Hours

The criminal complaint says several people converged at a residence on the 300 block of Maria Avenue in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood in the midst of a dispute between two female roommates and their respective family members.

Cryer, a cousin of one of the roommates, is alleged to have arrived at the scene with a handgun to defend the cousin and his mother. Family members of the other roommate were also at the scene; one had an electroshock weapon and a box cutter, and another had a baseball bat.

Multiple accounts stated that Cryer flashed his handgun at one point, and a man from the other family and his 4-year-old daughter drove off. Cryer then got into his vehicle, drove down the block, made a U-turn, then fired at the group outside the residence — striking a woman in the forearm

Cryer is then accused of following the man and his daughter, firing multiple shots at their vehicle. A piece of metal pierced through the girl’s car seat and made contact with her head — causing her to suffer a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding.

READ MORE: Man Charged With Murder In Good Samaritan Shooting

Cryer told investigators that he was at the scene, but he wasn’t armed. He did confirm witness accounts about the routes he drove after leaving the scene, but denied firing any shots while driving. DNA found on bullet casings at the scene matched Cryer’s own DNA.

He could face up to 38 years in prison if convicted of all counts.