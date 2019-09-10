



Guy Fieri is exactly the kind of guy who would open a chain of restaurants that specializes in chicken tenders and call it Chicken Guy!

On a related note: One of those restaurants is slated to open soon at the Mall of America.

The Bloomington mall says the restaurant will be located on the third level, between Nordstrom’s and the Culinary on North food court.

An exact date for the restaurant’s opening was not given.

Can we get Level 3, North renamed to The Mall of Flavortown? Asking for a friend… 😂 @mallofamerica https://t.co/cr9ThOs0z5 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) September 9, 2019

Chicken Guy! is the brainchild of the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star and restaurateur Robert Earl.

The restaurant’s concept, as the name suggests, centers on chicken, specifically brined and hand-breaded chicken tenders. They come both fried and grilled; on sandwiches or in packs of three or five.

With the chicken come sauces: Customers can pick from 22 different flavors. They include Nashville hot honey, sweet Sirach barbeque, spicy mayo and a special sauce made with “special spices,” as well as mayo, ketchup, mustard, and pickle juice.

The first Chicken Guy! restaurant opened at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World in 2018. On the restaurant-rating website Yelp, the location has averaged four out of five stars over 387 reviews.