MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has once again been ranked the third happiest state in America – right behind Hawaii and Utah, according to a study released by WalletHub.
The study based its findings on various factors contributing to happiness, including economic, emotional, physical and social health.
“One thing that doesn’t drive happiness is money. Happiness only increases with wealth up to an annual income of $75,000 to $95,000. But one thing that can have a big influence on how we feel about life is where we choose to live,” WalletHub said.
The study dove into specific happiness factors, providing rankings based on adult depression, adequate sleep, sports participation, suicide rates, work hours, unemployment, income growth, volunteer work, divorce rate and safety.
Minnesota made several of those lists in the positive categories, ranking first as the safest state in the country, second in volunteer work and third in divorce rate.
West Virginia was ranked as the least happy state, followed by Arkansas and Alaska.
