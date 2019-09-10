Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says parts of the county are experiencing a disruption of services with calls to 911 Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say some of the calls being made to 911 are not working from landlines. They’re working with local telephone companies to resolve the issue, but until then, those requiring emergency services should call 320-251-4240.
The sheriff’s office says it is not sure how many customers the disruption is affecting, what specific areas are affected or how long the disruption will last.
Any cell phone calls made to 911 will be answered as usual.
