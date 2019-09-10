Filed Under:Marriage, Wedding Registry


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signing up for a wedding registry can be a little daunting. It can be hard to figure out everything you need.

Now, a new survey shows the top things married couple wish they would have registered for.

The top items are a robotic vacuum cleaner, an air fryer and lawn equipment.

Also, 46% of those surveyed said they registered for money, though the survey also found that one-third of respondents think registering for cash is “tacky.”

